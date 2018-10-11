Shane Long a major doubt while Scott Hogan hoping to get the nod

11 October 2018

Shane Long is a major doubt for the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League clash with Denmark on Saturday.

The Southampton striker is still nursing an ankle injury and will not train until tomorrow.

It could leave Martin O’Neill with a selection headache as the other four strikers in the squad have just six caps and one goal between them.

Aston Villa’s Scott Hogan is among the forwards in contention to start against the Danes and he is ready to make an impression.

“Everyone wants to take their chance, it’s just up to yourself to be able to do that and hopefully you get given the opportunity to take your chance and then you sort of go from there,” said Hogan.

While Wales star Gareth Bale’s chances of playing against Ireland next Tuesday are now rated ’50/50′.

The Real Madrid forward will sit out tonight’s friendly against Spain.

Wales defender Ashley Williams told Sky Sports News that the upcoming match with Ireland will not be a distraction.

“We want to win this game first and foremost and I think we’ve only spoken about this game so far although the Ireland game is obviously a really big one,” he said.

“But I think it would be disrespectful, you can’t turn up against Spain with half an eye on the other game.”

