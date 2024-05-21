Simon Zebo to retire from rugby at the end of the season

Munster's Simon Zebo has announced he will retire from professional rugby at the end of this season.

A fan favourite in Munster, Zebo made his debut in 2010 and was part of the team that won the 2011 Magners League.

He will retire as the province's top try scorer, with 72 in 173 appearances to date.

Zebo is currently coming to the end of his second spell with Munster, having left in 2018 to join French side Racing Metro 92, where he 25 tries in 60 appearances, before returning to Munster in 2021.

Advertisement

In a statement on social media, Zebo said: "After much thought, I’ve decided that this season will be my last playing the game I love. It has been a dream come true, making memories and friends for life and travelling the world with amazing people.

"A huge thank you to my family, friends, teammates, coaches and supporters – without ye none of this would have been possible. I am truly grateful for all the love and support over the years.

"I’ve loved every second, it’s been some craic and I can’t wait to see what’s next."

Zebo won 35 caps for his country, winning the 6 Nations in 2015, and was also on the British and Irish Lions Tour in Australia in 2013.

Advertisement

He is the third back-three player to retire from Munster since the start of this season, following the retirements of Andrew Conway and Keith Earls.

Munster are currently top of the URC, and will have home advantage for the knockout stages of the competition should they remain top after their final regular season game against Ulster.

By Michael Bolton

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.