Six Nations 2025: Ireland face England in battle to make history

Ireland are looking to make it 3 Six Nations championships in a row, and will become the first team to do so in the history of the competition.

The two-time defending champions will be guided by Simon Easterby during this campaign with Andy Farrell on sabbatical as he prepares to take charge of the British and Irish Lions.

Caelan Doris captains Ireland from number 8, whilst Sam Prendergast starts at out-half with Jack Crowley named on the bench.

Interim Ireland head coach Simon Easterby says he's had to make a number of "tough calls" when choosing the team to begin their Six Nations title defence against England.

One of his biggest decisions was to pick Sam Prendergast at fly-half ahead of Jack Crowley - who played every minute of last year's successful campaign.

England include brothers Tom and Ben Curry in their back row, whilst Maro Itoje captains Steve Borthwick's side from lock.

Ireland vs England is due to kick off at 4.45pm on Saturday February 1 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Line-ups

Ireland XV:

1 Andrew Porter, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 3 Finlay Bealham; 4 James Ryan, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Ryan Baird, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris (capt.); 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Sam Prendergast; 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Mack Hansen; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Dan Sheehan, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Thomas Clarkson, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Jack Conan; 21 Conor Murray, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Robbie Henshaw.

England XV:

1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Will Stuart; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 George Martin; 6 Tom Curry, 7 Ben Curry, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 Marcus Smith; 11 Cadan Murley, 12 Henry Slade, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Ollie Chessum, 20 Chandler Cunningham-South, 21 Tom Willis; 22 Harry Randall, 23 Fin Smith.

