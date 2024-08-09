South East athletes qualify for 4x400m Women's Relay final

The Irish 4x400m Women's Relay team has qualified for the final at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Wexford's Sophie Becker, former SETU Waterford student Phil Healy, Kelly McGrory and Tipperary's Sharlene Mawdsley finished third in their heat.

The Irish team ran a total time of 3:25.05 seconds, 0.02 seconds behind second-placed The Netherlands.

Jamaica finished the heat in first with a time of 3:24.92.

The United States recorded the fastest time across the two heats finishing with a time of 3:21.44.

The lineout for the final race is as follows:

United States of America (Qualified with a time of 3:21.44)

Great Britain (Qualified with a time of 3:24.72)

France (Qualified with a time of 3:24.73)

Belgium (Qualified with a time of 3:24.92)

Jamaica (Qualified with a time of 3:24.92)

Netherlands (Qualified with a time of 3:25.03)

Ireland (Qualified with a time of 3:25.05)

Canada (Qualified with a time of 3:25.77)

They'll line out for the final event tomorrow at 8:14 p.m.

Last week, Ireland's Mixed 4x400m Relay team narrowly missed out on the final of their competition.

