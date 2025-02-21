South East Division 1A Camogie League Previews

The Very League Division 1A gets underway this weekend with South East teams Waterford, Kilkenny and Tipperary all in action.

Here's all you need to know before Saturday's big games!

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22 (all games 2pm)

Cork v Waterford, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny)

Live on Camogie Association YouTube

Cork are the dominant force in camogie at present, having won the last two All-Irelands. They haven’t been victorious in the League since 2013 however, losing five finals in the interim. While they will be keen to provide chances to players, particularly with the abolition of second-string teams, the fact that most of the players do not hold a League medal has been mentioned as a motivation.

Jerry Wallace was manager of a multitude of Cork All-Ireland winning minor teams and is a Midleton clubmate of Cork boss, Ger Manley. He will be looking to build on a solid first season as Waterford supremo. Injuries had a severe impact on the Déise’s ability to really get going last year, having reached the 2023 All-Ireland final, where Cork were far too strong. They are still without a some key personnel, with Vikki Falconer expected back in time for the championship, but they do have players from two consecutive All-Ireland minor A finals to assimilate, along with the very exciting Maggie Gostl, who was eased in last year.

Kilkenny v Galway, MW Hire Dunmore

Referee: Donnacha O’Callaghan (Limerick)

Kilkenny have been undergoing a significant transitional process with the loss of some of the greatest to ever play camogie in recent years but even though the Walsh cousins, Miriam and Grace have retired, there is a frisson of excitement about them this year with the appointment of Tommy Shefflin as manager and the return of Mary O’Connell.

Shefflin, the renowned hurling coach from Ballyhale, was Brian Dowling’s right-hand man when the Cats won the All-Irelands in 2020 and 2022, the latter while they were already navigating a significant changing of the guard.

Galway will be without the McGrath siblings, for the League at least, but Shauna Healy and Emma Helebert have returned to the fold and last year’s

beaten League and All-Ireland finalists retain a very experienced and strong core, with two-time All-Ireland-winning manager, Cathal Murray continuing at the helm.

Tipperary v Dublin, The Ragg

Referee: Ray Kelly (Kildare)

This is an interesting clash between the champions and the team promoted from Division 1B as winners of that second tier. It was a first national title for 20 years for Tipp, who then lost the All-Ireland semi-final agonisingly by a point. Mary Ryan, Cáit Devane, Nicole Walsh and Tess Ryan have retired, while shoulder injuries have ruled out captain, Karen Kennedy and Karin Blair. After the Premier’s premier junior and minor All-Ireland victories last season though, Denis Kelly will have plenty of players champing at the bit to get a jersey.

Dublin carried on the momentum from their League campaign by reaching the All-Ireland semi-final, having been deserving winners over Kilkenny. Having a fully fit Aisling O’Neill for the entire campaign would really strengthen Gerry McQuaid’s crew.

By Camogie Association

