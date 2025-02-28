South East Division 1A Round 2 Camogie League Previews

All the South East teams will be looking to get their first win this weekend with the standout game being the clash between Tipperary and Kilkenny.

SATURDAY, March 1 (all games 2pm)

Waterford v Galway, SETU Arena Carriganore

Referee: Gavin Donegan (Dublin)

Having faced the All-Ireland champions, Cork in the opening round, Waterford must now take on the runners-up, Galway in a bid to get off the mark. Beth Carton remains their attacking talisman but the concession of early goals had them on the back foot. They showed good resolve in the second half, however, without ever looking like reeling in the Rebels. Carrie Dolan and the evergreen Ailish O’Reilly came up with some important scores as Galway got the wraps off their season with a win down in UPMC Nowlan Park over Kilkenny. It’s another away day for Cathal Murray’s crew, and a first home tie for the Suirsiders and with both sides assimilating younger players into the panels and dealing with injuries, it should be an enlightening game.

Tipperary v Kilkenny, The Ragg

Referee: Justin Heffernan (Wexford)

Live on Camogie Association YouTube

Many tales have been told of Tipperary-Kilkenny battles over the years and this rivalry remains fierce. Tipperary gave up a winning position late on and had to settle for a draw against Dublin at Fortress Ragg last week. There was plenty to like about their efforts though, particularly with some fresh blood introduced in light of high-profile retirements and injuries to skipper Karen Kennedy and last year’s Very League Division 1A final match winner, Karin Blair. Tommy Shefflin has his own retirement and injury list to overcome and he began his management term with a defeat to Galway. That provides him with an opportunity though and with a number of players for minor and schools’ winning teams at his disposal, he is hoping that some new players will make their mark.

By Camogie Association

