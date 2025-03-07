South East Division 1A Round 3 Camogie League Previews

It's a jam-packed weekend of action for the South East teams in Division 1A. Dublin and Waterford kick-off the weekend tomorrow with the game being streamed live on the Camogie Association YouTube channel.

Dublin v Waterford, Parnell Park, 12.30pm

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Cork)

Live on Camogie Association YouTube

This has the feel of a big game in terms of top tier status. A third straight defeat would leave Waterford in big trouble, though not without hope, in a hugely competitive division. They have opened against Cork and Galway and would have targeted this game against the newly promoted Dubs as one they needed to get something from.

The newly promoted Metropolitans were All-Ireland semi-finalists last year, lest one forget, and they got this campaign underway with an excellent draw against League champions Tipp thanks to a strong finish. Cork hit them hard last week but if Gerry McQuaid’s women could secure their first victory and move four points clear of the Déise, they would be in a strong position to remain in the division.

Cork v Kilkenny, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm

Referee: Ray Kelly (Kildare)

These two have a storied rivalry but right now, are on different developmental planes. Cork are the undisputed top dogs, having won the last two All-Irelands. Ger Manley has spoken more than once about the dozen years since the Rebels have won the League, losing five finals in the meantime and certainly, in accounting for Waterford and Dublin with ease, they look highly motivated.

Kilkenny have new management, though Tommy Shefflin was coach for two All-Ireland successes under Brian Dowling. He and his fellow mentors are trying to bed in a number of younger players too and while pointless after the opening pair of outings, there have been positive signs, particularly in the narrow loss to Galway. Defeat here would leave them in a relegation battle, however, while victory would keep the Rebels on course for a place in the decider.

Galway v Tipperary, Kilbeacanty, 2pm

Referee: Brian Kearney (Kildare)

Galway and Tipperary have very recent history and there is plenty at stake in terms of securing a berth in the final. Tipp edged last year’s Division 1A decider by a point but the westerners prevailed by the same margin thanks to a late flurry in the All-Ireland semi-final subsequently. Both are without a number of star names, but have begun well.

Galway possess a 100% record after prevailing against Kilkenny and Waterford, while Tipp will feel their record should be without blemish too but after being caught for a draw late on by Dublin in Round 1, they looked very good in lofting 16 points while defeating the Cats. If Galway win, there will be daylight between them and the chasing pack with two rounds remaining. If Tipp take the points, it looks like going down to the wire.

