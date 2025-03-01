South East interest in Hockey Nations Cup semi-final this evening

Team Ireland defender and Cashel native Caoimhe Perdue will be in action for the Girls in Green as they face down the USA in the semi-finals of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup.

Following a pool-topping performance, where Ireland won all three of their games and didn't concede a single goal, Team Ireland go head-to-head with the USA this evening in Chile with a spot in Sunday's final up for grabs.

Ireland has been here before. Last year the Girls in Green made it all the way to the final before falling to a 2-0 defeat against Spain.

Going into tonight's clash both sides are closely matched in international rankings. Ireland currently sits in 11th worldwide while the USA are in 14th.

The last time these two sides met on the competitive stage Ireland came away 3-1 victors.

Should Ireland progress to the final on Sunday and win that final they'll secure promotion to the FIH Pro League - a major milestone for Irish Hockey.

The game will be streamed live tonight on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel with coverage starting at 7 pm.

