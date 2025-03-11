Play Button
South East Soccer Fixtures - What’s on and where to watch this weekend

South East Soccer Fixtures - What’s on and where to watch this weekend
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
It's a jampacked weekend for Irish and South East soccer as we get into week 6 of the Men's Premier Division and First Division fixtures and week 2 of the Women's Premier Division matches.

Both Waterford and Wexford are on the road in the Men's Divisions while in the Women's Premier Division Wexford and Waterford play their first home games of the season.

Friday, 14 March, 2025 (LOI Fixtures)

Men's Premier Division

Galway United v Waterford FC, Eamon Deacy Park, 7:45 pm (LOITV)

The Blues travel to Eamon Deacy Park after losing 3-0 at home to Bohemians last Friday. Prior to this, they had been on a good run of form with victories against Cork City, Derry City and Sligo Rovers.

Waterford haven't won a game against Galway United since they gained promotion back to the Premier Division in the play-off final in 2022.

Shelbourne v Cork City, Tolka Park, 7:45 pm (LOITV)

Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers, United Park, 7:45 pm (LOITV)

St. Patrick's Athletic v Bohemians, Richmond Park, 7:45 pm (Virgin Media 2)

Men's First Division

Treaty United v Wexford, Markets Field, 7:45 pm (LOITV)

Wexford travel to Markets Field after suffering their first loss of the season last Friday with a 1-0 loss against Athlone Town. Stephen Elliott's side has had a good start to the season though picking up six out of a possible nine points so far. This included wins against UCD and Bray Wanderers where they kept a clean sheet in both matches.

The last time these two sides met was in the FAI Cup Quarter Finals where they were convincing 4-1 victors.

Athlone Town v UCD, Lisseywollen, 7:45 pm (LOITV)

Finn Harps v Cobh Ramblers, Finn Park, 7:45 pm (LOITV)

Bray Wanderers v Dundalk, Carlisle Grounds, 7:45 pm (LOITV)

Saturday, 15 March, 2025 (LOI Fixtures)

Men's Premier Division

Sligo Rovers v Derry City, The Showgrounds, 7:45 pm (LOITV)

Men's First Division

Longford Town v Kerry, Bishopsgate, 7:30 pm (LOITV)

Women's Premier Division

Wexford FC v Peamount United, Ferrycarrig Park, 6:00 pm (LOITV)

The Purple and Gold play their first home game of the season against Peamount United.

Wexford go into the tie having suffered defeat in their first game of the season against current league champions Athlone Town.

Peamount enter the tie having secured a convincing 2-0 win against Cork City last Friday.

Waterford FC v Shelbourne, RSC, 3:00 pm (LOITV)

The Blues will play their first-ever home game in the SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division this weekend as they host title hopefuls and FAI Cup holder Shelbourne.

Last week, Gary Hunt's side opened their league campaign with a 2-0 loss against Treaty United at Market's Field.

Bohemians v Galway United, Dalymount Park, 3:00 pm (LOITV)

DLR Waves v Treaty United, UCD Bowl, 3:00 pm (LOITV)

Cork City v Sligo Rovers, Turner's Cross, 5:00 pm (LOITV)

Shamrock Rovers v Athlone Town, Tallaght Stadium, 5:00 pm (LOITV)

Keep up to date with all the latest South East soccer news on our website Beat102103.com.

