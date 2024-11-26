Stephen Elliott named new Wexford FC manager

Stephen Elliott has been named as the new manager of Wexford FC.

The news of Elliott's appointment follows the departure of James Keddy from the Purple and Gold earlier this month.

The former Sunderland and Manchester City midfielder was previously the Head of Academy of Darlington and Lead Coach of the Under-15 and Under-16 sides at Fleetwood Town in the UK before being announced at St. Patrick's Athletic's Head of Academy Football and Head Coach of the Under-20 side in January 2024.

During his playing career, the Dublin native is best known for his three-year spell at Sunderland where he played under Mick McCarthy where he made 81 appearances for the Black Cats.

Elliott also made his debut for the Republic of Ireland senior team in 2004, where he would make a total of nine appearances for the international side.

Speaking on his appointment, Stephen Elliott set out his vision for the future at Wexford FC:

"First and foremost I am extremely grateful to all involved at the football club to be given the opportunity to be a first-team manager for the first time.

"I am proud and privileged to have the opportunity to lead and represent Wexford FC as manager going forward.

"A big part of the future of this football club lies in the energy, hunger, and talent of our young players.

"Working with a young squad excites me because it’s not just about developing individuals but building a legacy that runs from the academy to the first team.

"I want to create an environment where senior players set the tone, leading by example, and young players know what is required at first team level.

"We want academy players here to know they have a real pathway to success at Wexford FC.

"Together, we aim to create a culture of opportunity, hard work, and belief—which will be engraved in the very fabric of the club."

