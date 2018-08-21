Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny says they can’t afford to dwell on title rivals Cork City – and must instead focus on their own results.

The Lilywhites moved three-points clear at the summit of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with a 2-0 win at Sligo last night.

It followed defending champions Cork being held to a 1-all draw by St Pat’s on Sunday.

Kenny’s told LMFM that it’s all about his own team getting results between now and the end of the season.

“It’s always a positive if your rivals drop points.

“I think we’ve got to focus on what we’ve got to do ourselves.

“It was brilliant to get the victory – five games in 14 days now, three of them away,” he said.

“One in Sligo, one in Bray, one in Limerick, Shamrock Rovers at home, Finn Harps at home – it’s a real busy period, it’s very taxing on the players,” he added.

