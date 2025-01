Willie Mullins has enjoyed a productive day at both Fairyhouse and Tramore.

The Carlow trainer had six winners across the two venues, with Paul Townend guiding 'Allegorie De Vassy' to victory in the Mares Steeplechase at Fairyhouse.

In the feature at Tramore, Michael O'Sullivan steered 'Embassy Gardens' to success in the New Year's Day Steeplechase.

Rachael Blackmore finished second in that outing on Monty's Star.