Sunday sport: Donegal and Galway face off in semi-final, Euro 2024 final day

GAA

Donegal will be hoping to reach their first All-Ireland football final since 2014 when they take on Galway at Croke Park.

Meanwhile, Padraic Joyce's side are looking to return to the showpiece for the first time since 2022 when they lost to Kerry.

The throw-in at HQ is at 4pm.

Armagh forward Rian O'Neill says Saturday showed that they are a resilient bunch after they defeated Kerry by two points in extra time.

Advertisement

Soccer

England are looking to banish the ghosts of EURO 2020 when they take on Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

They suffered defeat to Italy in their last European final in heart-breaking fashion when they lost on penalties at Wembley

Gareth Southgate's side are looking to end their 58-year hoodoo for a major trophy, whereas La Roja are looking for their 4th European title.

Advertisement

Kick off in Berlin is at 8pm.

Golf

Rory McIlroy is looking to finish on a high ahead of the start of the Open next week.

The Northern Irishman is 12 under par and 5 shots off the lead ahead of the final round of the Scottish Open today.

Advertisement

He's in a tie for 8th place and has leader Ludvig Aberg in his sights.

The Swede leads by two on 17 under par while Seamus Power is back on 1 under par.

Cycling

Another gruelling mountain stage faces the riders in the Tour De France.

Tadej Pogacar retains the lead ahead of this morning's 197km 15th stage from Loudenveille to Plateau De Bielle.

The Slovenian has a 1 minute 57 second advantage over defending champion Jonas Vingegaard.

Ireland's Ben Healy starts the day from 14th place in the general classification stakes.

Tennis

Sunday's men's final at Wimbledon will be a rematch of last year's decider.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on 7-time winner Novak Djokovic with a 2pm start at SW19.

In the semi finals, the Spaniard came from a set down to beat Daniil Medvedev, before Djokovic beat Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets.

By Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.