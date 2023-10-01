Sunday sport: Europe eye Ryder Cup triumph on final day

Golf

It is the final day of the Ryder Cup with the singles matches taking place in Rome.

Rory McIlroy is 3-up in his match against Sam Burns while Shane Lowry is 1-down against Jordan Spieth.

Europe are up in five of the 10 contests that are underway with the US leading in four and one is tied.

Overall, Europe lead 10-and-a-half to 5-and-a-half and need just four more points to win and regain the trophy.

Advertisement

Soccer

Advertisement

The official at the centre of the latest VAR controversy has been removed from Sunday's Premier League game between Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

Darren England has been replaced as the fourth official for after his error as the video assistant referee during Liverpool's 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.

He failed to overturn an incorrect decision on the pitch to disallow a goal for offside.

That game is the only one of the day and kicks-off at the City Ground at 2pm.

Advertisement

The new Women's Super League season in England has gotten underway.

It is scoreless after 15 minutes of play between Aston Villa and Manchester United in the early game.

They have just kicked-off meanwhile Everton and Brighton.

Liverpool make the trip to Arsenal at 2pm while at the same time Bristol City take on Leicester.

West Ham come up against Manchester City at 3pm while the late game sees champions Chelsea playing host to Tottenham at 5:30pm.

Rugby

Ireland's Pool B rivals South Africa can secure their place in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup this evening.

They face Tonga in their final group game with kick off in Marseille at 8pm.

Before that, Australia need a result against Portugal if they are to avoid a first group stage exit.

They face off in Pool C at 4:45pm.

Snooker

Mark Selby is looking to win his first British Open title in Cheltenham this afternoon.

The 4 time world champion is taking on Mark Williams in the final which has just gotten underway.

The first to 10 frames will be crowned the winner.

Racing

There's an eight race card at Tipperary from 1:40pm while the first of seven races at Killarney goes to post at 2pm.

15 horses will run in today's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Paris Longchamp.

There's one Irish entry with the Aidan O'Brien trained 10-to-1 shot 'Continuous' set to be ridden by Ryan Moore when that goes to post at 3:05pm.

By Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.