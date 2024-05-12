Sunday Sport: Leinster and Ulster football finals, Manchester United host Arsenal

The provincial football championships conclude on Sunday, while Arsenal will be hoping to keep the pressure on Manchester City when they travel to Old Trafford.

GAA

Dublin are heavy favourites to add another Leinster Senior Football Championship title to their collection today.

The Dubs take on Louth in the decider with throw-in at Croke Park at 1:45 pm.

A win for the All Ireland Champions would mean a 14th provincial crown in a row.

The last two beaten finalists have a chance to go one better in the Ulster Football Championship today.

Last year's runners-up Armagh take on 2022 finalists Donegal in their decider this afternoon.

Throw-in at Clones is at 4 pm.

The opening round of the Tailteann Cup continues this afternoon.

Neighbours Laois and Carlow meet for a 3 pm throw-in at O'Moore Park.

Before that, Antrim play host to Tipperary at 2:30 pm.

Dublin can do the provincial double today.

Their ladies' side are in the Leinster Football final taking on rivals Meath with that game just underway.

Galway and Mayo meet in the Connacht decider at 2 pm.

Soccer

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hopes the club's owners have the "common sense" not to sack him if they win the FA Cup this season.

They're eighth going into this afternoon's clash with title contenders Arsenal after an underwhelming Premier League campaign.

But United could still end up with a trophy if they beat Manchester City at Wembley later this month.

Manchester United and Tottenham meet in the Women's FA Cup final this afternoon.

Republic of Ireland defender Aoife Mannion could play a role for the Red Devils at Wembley where there's a 2:30 pm kick-off.

The first legs of the Championship play-off semi-finals are down for decision this afternoon.

Norwich are hosting Leeds where they've just kicked off while West Brom take on Southampton at 2:15 pm.

Golf

Rory McIlroy is just one shot off the lead at golf's Wells Fargo Championship heading into the final day.

The Northern Irishman produced another bogey-free round in North Carolina as he edged closer to Xander Schauffele who remains out in front on 12 under par.

Seamus Power is level-par with Shane Lowry way back on 6-over.

