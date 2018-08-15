Today is an important day for teenagers around the country as the anxious wait for the Leaving Cert results finally comes to an end.

For Cork’s Sean O’Riordan this is especially true as he is not only receiving his exam results but also competing at the European Para Swimming Championships in Dublin.

The 19-year-old is competing in five different events – 50m and 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 100m breaststroke and the 200m Individual Medley.

Last night, O’Riordan finished seventh in the 100m breaststroke final and has followed it up with another stellar performance this morning.

O’Riordan achieved a personal best of 2:36:04 in this morning’s 200m Individual Freestyle to finish in 10th overall.

Speaking to Paralympics Ireland, O’Riordan said that he wasn’t expected to top his previous best but was delighted with his performance.

“It’s great to see support out here for the Irish athletes,” O’Riordan said of how hearing shouts from supporters helped to spur him on.

As if competing on the European stage and achieving a new personal best wasn’t enough for one day, the athlete is due to receive his Leaving Cert results.

He is hoping to go on to study speech and language therapy at UCC.

No doubt he will get along swimmingly.

As day three of the Championships continues, Nicole Turner has finished second in her 100m breaststroke heat.

You can follow all of today’s action below or follow Paralympics Ireland on Twitter for live updates throughout the day.

Share it:













Don't Miss