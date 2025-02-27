Tadhg Furlong not "ruled out" ahead of Six Nations clash

Tadhg Furlong has returned to the Leinster camp to continue his recovery from a calf/hamstring injury.

The Wexford native has yet to feature for Ireland in the competition assistant coach Paul O'Connell is insistent that none of the players currently absent with injury are ruled out of playing.

"I know Tadhg Furlong is back with his province and he'll be rejoining us next week so no one is ruled out at this point.

"I don’t think he’s available for Leinster this weekend, no."

Advertisement

Furlong has played just once since October last year. O'Connell says with the amount of "false starts" Furlong has had, "he wants to be sure about it... and not have another false start".

"I'd say if he had no history with that calf he might be back by now but they just want to make sure and he wants to feel sure and feel confident himself as well."

O'Connell noted that "everyone is fine" at present after both Caelan Doris and Rónan Kelleher trained with Ireland on Thursday morning.

The assistant coach said that all the players are "carrying bumps and bruises but they're OK."

Advertisement

"Caelan has been running for the last week, he ran today so he's certainly in with a shout of being involved.

"I know Rónan Kelleher trained today. No one is ruled out, they are all carrying bumps and bruises but they're OK."

Jack Conan and Mack Hansen also returned to training after the win against Wales to secure the Triple Crown at the Principality Stadium last Saturday.

Conan had picked up a knock when he fell during a carry but O'Connell is "pretty confident he'd be OK."

Advertisement

Ireland takes on France, in what is being projected as the championship decider next Saturday at 2:15 pm at the Aviva Stadium. The team will then travel to Italy for their final Six Nations clash against Italy on March 15.

Earlier today it was confirmed that Peter O'Mahony, Cian Healy and Conor Murray will retire from international rugby following the conclusion of this year's Six Nations campaign.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.