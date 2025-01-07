Play Button
Tadhg Furlong still an uncertainty for Champions Cup game

Tadhg Furlong still an uncertainty for Champions Cup game
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Leinster Rugby have confirmed that Jamie Osbourne, Jordan Larmour and Tommy O'Brien will all be available for selection for Sunday's Investec Champions Cup tie against Stade Rochelais at Stade Marcel Deflandre.

Alongside this, Ciarán Frawley, Hugo Keenan and Thomas Clarkson have all recovered from injuries in time for the contest.

Wexford native Tadhg Furlong still remains an uncertainty for the province as he is set to step up his rehabilitation this week and will be further assessed as the week goes on before a final decision is made on his availability.

Dan Sheehan, James Culhane and Michael Milne all remain unavailable.

Leinster are set to take on Stade Rochelais at the Stade Marcel Deflandre this Sunday in the Investec Champions Cup with kick off scheduled for 3:15 pm Irish Time.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, Beat102103.com.

