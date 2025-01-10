Play Button
Tadhg Furlong to make 150th appearance for Leinster

Tadhg Furlong to make 150th appearance for Leinster
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Tadhg Furlong is set to make his 150th appearance for Leinster this weekend in the province's Investec Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle.

The Wexford native returns to the team for the first time since Leinster win over Munster at Croke Park in October.

Jamison Gibson-Park is also set to earn the same accolade in the fixture.

The Leinster side for the match is as follows:

1. Cian Healy
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan
6. Ryan Baird
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris (C)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
10. Sam Prendergast
11. Jimmy O’Brien
12. Robbie Henshaw
13. Garry Ringrose
14. Jordan Larmour
15. Jamie Osborne

Replacements
16. Gus McCarthy
17. Andrew Porter
18. Rabah Slimani
19. RG Snyman
20. Jack Conan
21. Luke McGrath
22. Ross Byrne
23. Jordie Barrett

Leinster v La Rochelle is set to kick-off at 3:15 pm Irish Time.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, Beat102103.com.

