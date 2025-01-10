Tadhg Furlong to make 150th appearance for Leinster

Tadhg Furlong is set to make his 150th appearance for Leinster this weekend in the province's Investec Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle.

The Wexford native returns to the team for the first time since Leinster win over Munster at Croke Park in October.

Jamison Gibson-Park is also set to earn the same accolade in the fixture.

The Leinster side for the match is as follows:

1. Cian Healy

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Ryan Baird

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (C)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

10. Sam Prendergast

11. Jimmy O’Brien

12. Robbie Henshaw

13. Garry Ringrose

14. Jordan Larmour

15. Jamie Osborne

Replacements

16. Gus McCarthy

17. Andrew Porter

18. Rabah Slimani

19. RG Snyman

20. Jack Conan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Ross Byrne

23. Jordie Barrett

Leinster v La Rochelle is set to kick-off at 3:15 pm Irish Time.

