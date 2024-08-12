Team Ireland officially welcomed home after an historic Olympic Games

Team Ireland has been officially welcomed home after an historic Olympic Games.

20,000 fans packed into Dublin city center earlier, for the first ever civic ceremony for Olympic athletes.

They brought home with them a record number of medals - four gold and three bronze.

It's Team Ireland's most successful Games ever and the crowd were eager to show their appreciation.

Fans of all ages, from every corner of the country packed into O'Connell Street to hail the conquering Olympic heroes.

It's a day that will live long in the memory as one when Ireland's sporting excellence was given the celebration it deserved.

https://x.com/TeamIreland/status/1823022527607636454

Among this year's medallists, was Clonmel's Daire Lynch, who secured bronze alongside his rowing partner Philip Doyle in the men's double scull competition.

A homecoming celebration has been organized for the Olympic bronze medallist at Kickham Plaza in Clonmel, on Wednesday, August 14, at 6 pm.

