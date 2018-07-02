The draw for the fourth round of the All-Ireland SFC has been made this morning.

Fermanagh will face Kildare, while Laois will play Monaghan.

Cork are paired against Tyrone, and Roscommon are facing Armagh.

The games are set to take place next weekend, and the venues, which will all be neutral, will be announced later today by the CCC.

The winners of these Round 4 qualifier matches will become the final four teams in the Super 8 quarter-final format.

The draw was made on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland by GAA president John Horan and Dublin goalkeeper Ciara Trant.

