The Manchester United and Celtic/Republic of Ireland squads for the Liam Miller tribute match in Cork have been revealed.
Miller, who passed away earlier this year at 36, played for both United and Celtic during his football career.
He will be honoured on the day on his native Leeside at Pairc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday, September 25.
“I’m delighted to be part of this tribute game for Liam, someone I played alongside for club and country, and also managed for a period of time,” said the Republic of Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane.
“Liam sadly passed away last February, but he remains a team-mate of ours and this tribute is an opportunity to celebrate his career on the pitch but also to remember the man he was away from football.
“It is fitting the game will be staged in Liam’s home town of Cork, a great sporting county, and I am very confident the public will come out to show their support to Liam’s family on September 25.”
The teams are as follows:
[h2]Manchester United[/h2]
- Roy Keane
- Ryan Giggs
- Nicky Butt
- Ronny Johnsen
- Paul Scholes
- Denis Irwin
- David May
- Louis Saha
- Rio Ferdinand
- Quinton Fortune
- Andy Cole
- Michael Clegg
- Mikael Silvestre
- Kevin Pilkington
- Dion Dublin
- Roy Carroll
- Gary Neville
- Alan Smith
[h2]Celtic/Republic of Ireland[/h2]
- David Forde
- Stephen Carr
- Kevin Kilbane
- Richard Dunne
- Kenny Cunningham
- Keith Andrews
- Kevin Doyle
- Stephen Mcphail
- Andy Reid
- Robbie Keane
- Damien Duff
- Lee Carsley
- Colin Healy
- Shaun Maloney
- Paul Lambert
- John Hartson
- Neil Lennon
- Stylian Petrov
- Shane Supple
The @ManUtd and Celtic/Republic squads are out for the Liam Miller tribute match at @PaircUiCha0imh in September. Big names there. pic.twitter.com/zr82LghD1g
— Tony Leen (@tonyleen) August 9, 2018