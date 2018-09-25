Manchester United took the win on penalties but it was an unforgettable day for everyone in Pairc Ui Chaoimh as the Liam Miller Tribute Match was a fitting honour for the former United, Celtic and Ireland midfielder.

Over 42,000 were in attendance at the home of Cork GAA for the much-anticipated occasion that lived up to the hype that surrounded the day.

While the match itself on the field ebbed and flowed, the fact that so many top players were willing to come together was a true testament to Liam Miller – the player and the man.

The game attracted a lot of buzz on social media, both from those at the stadium and watching at home.

God Bless Liam Miller. Hope it’s the turnout everyone knew he deserved #LiamMillerTribute ⚽️🏆 — Tony Watt (@Tony_Watt7) September 25, 2018

Would like to wish every1 well who’s playing in the Liam Miller tribute match.. unfortunately I can’t travel due to an operation but hope the game is a success, raising lots of money for the Liam Miller fund! Sending my love to Liam’s Family ❤️ https://t.co/JWWKHaMqjh pic.twitter.com/rdd2aDOwkT — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) September 25, 2018

The teams on the pitch earlier for the #LiamMiller tribute match. Great crowd down de Páirc pic.twitter.com/zeBAlExcl3 — Marita Moloney (@MaritaMoloney) September 25, 2018

The GAA pitch dimensions were a bit much for Gary Neville!

"It's like a farmers field, it goes on forever! But it's a good pitch." – @GNev2 got a shock with the Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch today. 😂 The #LiamMillerTribute game is live on Virgin Media Three & #VMSport pic.twitter.com/35kLuO8NSt — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 25, 2018

A massive applause for Liam Miller's childhood friend and Cork City keeper Mark McNulty who comes on in the second half…and then an even louder one as Roy Keane enters the fray. #LiamMillerTribute #iestaff — Joe Leogue (@JoeLeogue) September 25, 2018

Love how competitive Robbie Keane is , proper decent goal by Healey #LiamMillerTribute — choneyisland (@choneyisland99) September 25, 2018

There was even some love for the referee on this special day (albeit from his brother!)

Credit must go to all involved in organizing the #LiamMillerTribute game today. Great to see such a huge crowd turn up and show their appreciation for Liam and his family. #PaircUiChaoimh looked immaculate, players put on a decent show and nice to see my brother in the middle⚽️ — Alan Kelly (@alanrefkelly) September 25, 2018

And if the day wasn’t good enough – the drama continued as the match went to penalties

So we're going to penalties. #LiamMillerTribute — Andrew Horgan (@AndrewHorgan) September 25, 2018

After United won the shoot-out, it brought an end to a special day

What a day in memory of Liam Miller.. well done to all involved. pic.twitter.com/RR2kLGvzgx — Cahir Park AFC (@CahirParkAFC) September 25, 2018

