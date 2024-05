Thibaut Courtois not included in Belgium’s Euro 2024 squad

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has not been included in Belgium’s Euro 2024 squad.

The 32-year-old has been injured for the majority of the season with a knee problem which required surgery.

He has returned to play four times for the Spanish champions this season, but Red Devils boss Domenico Tedesco stated last month that he would not select the former Chelsea keeper for this summer’s tournament.

And he has been true to his word, instead including Wolfsburg’s Koen Casteels, Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski and Nottingham Forest’s Matz Sels.

There is strong Premier League representation in the squad with Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku, joined by Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard, Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans, Leicester defender Wout Faes and Fulham utility player Timothy Castagne.

Belgium, who went out at the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Slovakia on June 17th.

