Thierry Henry has been appointed head coach of Monaco, the Ligue 1 club have announced.

The former Arsenal and France forward replaces Leonardo Jardim, who was sacked by the Ligue 1 side on Thursday.

Henry started his career at Monaco, and has been working as assistant to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez.

Henry has signed a deal until June 2021 and said on Monaco’s website: “I am very happy to come back to Monaco and extremely determined to meet the challenges ahead.”

