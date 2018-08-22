Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has reportedly held talks with Bordeaux about becoming their new coach.

The ex-France international is currently an assistant to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez and was part of the backroom staff which led the country to third place at this summer’s World Cup.

Ligue 1 side Bordeaux are looking for a new coach to replace Gus Poyet, who was suspended by the club last week for criticising the sale of a player.

French broadcaster RMC Sport reported on Wednesday that Henry had agreed to take on the role following talks with the club.

Henry made 254 appearances for Arsenal between 1999 and 2007 and won 123 caps for France.

Were he to be appointed at Bordeaux it would be the 41-year-old’s first managerial role.

Bordeaux travel to Belgian side Gent for a Europa League play-off on Thursday night.

