Three South East players named in Ireland squad for FIBA Women's EuroBasket qualifiers

Three South East players named in Ireland squad for FIBA Women's EuroBasket qualifiers
Sarah Hickey of Basketball Ireland in action against Offir Kesten-Raz of Israel during the FIBA Women's EuroBasket Championship Qualifier match between Israel and Ireland at the Rimi Olympic Centre in Riga, Latvia. Photo by Oksana Dzadan/Sportsfile
Odhrán Johnson
Waterford duo Kate and Sarah Hickey from the Waterford Wildcats and Carlow's Amy Dooley from the Portlaoise Panthers have been named in the Ireland squad for the upcoming FIBA Women's EuroBasket qualifiers.

Ireland has been dealt a difficult round of fixtures in the qualifiers with Olympic silver medallists France as their first opponent.

The French side are the unbeaten leaders of Group E and are currently the third-highest-ranked team in the world.

Ireland's second test will be against Latvia, who sit second in Group E and are ranked 28th in the latest FIBA Women's World Rankings.

Sarah and Kate Hickey produced incredible performances in Ireland's last outing with Latvia in November where Ireland was defeated 85-53.

Head Coach James Weldon says the team are looking forward to the challenge:

"The team are excited and looking forward to the challenge of taking on two formidable opponents, including the Olympic silver medallists. This will also give more experience to the younger players who played such a pivotal role in the last window in November."

Ireland get their qualifiers underway against France on Thursday, February 6 at 6:15 pm before taking on Latvia on Sunday, February 9 at 5:00 pm.

Both of those games will be streamed live on the TG4 Player and App.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website Beat102103.com.

