Tipp and Wexford athletes in Olympic action today

Sophie Becker and Sharlene Mawdsley Photo Credit: Team Ireland
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Tipperary's Sharlene Mawdsley and Wexford's Sophie Becker will get another chance to make the 400-metre semi-finals at the Paris Olympics today.

It's after they failed to qualify following their heats yesterday.

They go in the repechage at around 20 past 10 Irish time.

Elsewhere in athletics, Ciara Mageean says she is "absolutely heartbroken" she will not be taking part in the Olympic Games this morning.

The current European champion has had to withdraw from the 1500-metre heats due to injury.

Ireland will now be represented in the heats by Sarah Healy and Sophie O'Sullivan.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

