Tipperary and Kilkenny teams named ahead of All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final

It's a South East clash for the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final this Saturday as Kilkenny are set to take on Tipperary at Nowlan Park.

Both James Woodlock (Tipperary) and Niall Bergin (Kilkenny) have named their starting 15 and replacements for the fixture.

Tipperary

The Tipperary line-up shows no changes from their win over Galway in the semi-finals

The full starting-15 and replacements is as follows:

1 (GK) Daire English Fr Sheehys 2 Shane Ryan Killenaule 3 (C) Cathal O'Reilly Holycross Ballycahill 4 Patrick Ryan Borris-Ileigh 5 David Ryan Arravale Rovers 6 Owen O'Dwyer Killenaule 7 Jake Donelan Houlihan Nenagh Eire Óg 8 Tiernan Ryan Holycross Ballycahill 9 Darragh O'Hora Solohead 10 Adam Ryan Arravale Rovers 11 Euan Murray Durlas Óg 12 Billy O'Brien Nenagh Eire Óg 13 Eoghan Doughan Moneygall 14 Stefan Tobin Carrick Swan 15 Cillian Minogue Durlas Óg 16 Evan Sherlock Kiladangan 17 Aaron Cagney St Marys 18 Jack Cahill Ballingarry 19 Killian Cantwell Moycarkey Borris 20 Toby Corbett Upperchurch Drombane 21 Paul Cummins Ballybacon Grange 22 Austin Duff Toomevara 23 Joe O'Dwyer Burgess 24 Sean Walsh JK Brackens

Kilkenny

Like Tipperary, there are no changes to the Kilkenny side that beat Clare in their semi-final clash.

The Kilkenny line-up includes:

1 (GK) Jake O'Doherty Mooncoin 2 Oisin Henderson Dicksboro 3 Larry Phelan James Stephens 4 Bobby Brennan Erin's Own 5 David Barcoe Clara 6 Jack Dollard Glenmore 7 Mikey Rohan Carrickshock 8 Robbie Doherty Mooncoin 9 Kevin Buggy Erin's Own 10 Jake Mullen Shamrocks Ballyhale 11 (C) Bill McDermott James Stephens 12 Jason Cody Glenmore 13 Ollie O'Donovan John Lockes 14 Conor Holohan O'Loughlin Gaels 15 Eoin Brennan Erin's Own 16 Daniel McCormack O'Loughlin Gaels 17 Diarmuid Behan James Stephens 18 Cian Byrne O'Loughlin Gaels 19 Eoghan Cahill Graigue Ballycallan 20 Anthony Clifford Dicksboro 21 Conor Heffernan James Stephens 22 Patrick Lacey Dicksboro 23 Conor McEvoy James Stephens 24 Louis Raggett Dicksboro

Throw-in for the match is set for 5:30 pm on Saturday, June 29. The game will also be shown live on TG4

