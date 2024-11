Geelong forward Aishling Moloney has put pen to paper on a three-year contract extension with the club.

The 25-year-old forward from Tipperary was the AFLW’s joint-leading goalkicker alongside Brisbane’s Taylor Smith with a league-record 21 goals.

Moloney’s 2024 season was further recognised as she was awarded All-Australian selection for the first time, named at centre half forward.

