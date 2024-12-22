Play Button
Tipperary's Dylan Slevin in action tonight at the Ally Pally

Tipperary's Dylan Slevin in action tonight at the Ally Pally
Lily Kennedy
Lily Kennedy
Dylan Slevin's PDC World Darts Championship dream continues later.

On the 20th of December, Dylan claimed his first win when he defeated Limerick's Willie O'Connor 3-1 in sets.

The 22 year old Tipperary man plays in his first ever second round match at Ally Pally against Dimitri Van den Bergh tonight.

Elsewhere, Gary Anderson also gets his tournament underway with a second round matchup with Jeffrey de Graaf.

The opening tie of the day sees world number 20 Ryan Searle taking on Canadian Matt Campbell.

In last year's PDC World Championship Slevin was knocked out in the first round by Florian Hempel after an impressive first set victory and 167 checkout in the second set.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, Beat102103.com.

