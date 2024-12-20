Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Tipperary's Dylan Slevin in World Darts Championship action this evening

Tipperary's Dylan Slevin in World Darts Championship action this evening
Dylan Slevin. Photo: PDC tv
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

There's a Munster derby in the opening round of the PDC World Darts Championship this evening.

Tipperary's Dylan Slevin takes on Limerick's Willie O'Connor at the Ally Pally, with a second round meeting with Dmitri van den Berg the reward for the winner.

The Borrisokane native previously made it all the way to the 2024 PDC World Youth Championship this year before bowing out against the eventual champion Gian van Veen.

In last year's PDC World Championship Slevin was knocked out in the first round by Florian Hempel after an impressive first set victory and 167 checkout in the second set.

Advertisement

Slevin initially hadn't qualified for the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship but was one of four players to gain qualification through the Tour Card Holder qualifier.

The match between Dylan Slevin and Willie O'Connor is set to get underway at 7pm this evening.

2023 winner Michael Smith was shocked last night as he was dumped out in round one by Kevin Doets.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Man (80s) dies in house fire

 By Joleen Murphy
Wexford News 2

Man released from Garda custody in connection with death of woman in Wexford

 By Aoife Kearns
News 3

Final 'National Slow Down Day' underway as drivers travel home for Christmas

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Sport
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement