Tipperary's Dylan Slevin in World Darts Championship action this evening

There's a Munster derby in the opening round of the PDC World Darts Championship this evening.

Tipperary's Dylan Slevin takes on Limerick's Willie O'Connor at the Ally Pally, with a second round meeting with Dmitri van den Berg the reward for the winner.

The Borrisokane native previously made it all the way to the 2024 PDC World Youth Championship this year before bowing out against the eventual champion Gian van Veen.

In last year's PDC World Championship Slevin was knocked out in the first round by Florian Hempel after an impressive first set victory and 167 checkout in the second set.

Slevin initially hadn't qualified for the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship but was one of four players to gain qualification through the Tour Card Holder qualifier.

The match between Dylan Slevin and Willie O'Connor is set to get underway at 7pm this evening.

2023 winner Michael Smith was shocked last night as he was dumped out in round one by Kevin Doets.

