Tipperary's Eamon O'Shea to remain at Galway under Micheál Donoghue

Last night, Micheál Donoghue was ratified as the new Galway senior hurling manager for a four-year term.

The new manager will be joined by former Tipperary manager Eamon O'Shea as well as Francis Forde and Noel Larkin, with one additional member to be added at a later date.

New manager Donoghue previously served as an analyst with Tipp during O’Shea’s reign of the county in 2014.

NUACHT RÁITEAS | MEDIA RELEASE

In a press release, a spokesperson for the Galway County Board wished Micheál and his management team "the very best".

"We look forward to working closely with Micheál and the management team and wish them all the very best in the years ahead."