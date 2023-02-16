Tipperary's John O'Dwyer retires from Inter-county hurling

Killenaule’s John O’Dwyer has today confirmed his retirement from inter-county hurling with Tipperary.

'Bubbles' first played for Tipperary as a 16-year-old when he joined the minor panel during the 2008 Munster Championship.

He made his first appearance for the team on the 30th of April 2008, scoring two points in the 3-21 to 1-12 defeat of Limerick.

He joined the Tipperary under 21 panel in 2010 and he made his debut for the team on the 14th of July 2010, registering a point from full-forward in a 2-17 to 0-21 extra-time defeat of Cork.

O'Dwyer won Munster and All-Ireland championship medals in 2010, going on to captain the Premier's under-21 side in 2012.

The Killenaule man joined the senior panel in 2013, making his first appearance for the team on the 23rd of February 2013, hitting three points from centre-forward in a 0-26 to 1-11 defeat by Cork.

During his time with the Tipperary Senior hurling panel, he would win All Ireland senior hurling championship medals in 2016 and 2019, and Munster senior hurling championship medals in 2015 and 2016.

Famously, his long-range free was ruled wide by 'Hawk Eye' at the end of the drawn 2014 final against Kilkenny, a year in which he won an All-Star.

In a short statement, he said "I would like to thank all the management teams from Minor level up to Senior who helped me over the last 15 years.

"It was a great pleasure to represent my county and win some silverware along the way. Thanks to those close to me and to my club Killenaule, who without their support it wouldn't have been possible, So long".

Tipperary GAA has thanked O'Dwyer for the contribution he made while wearing the blue and gold jersey from the underage level right up to senior and has wished him well for the future.