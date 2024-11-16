Tipperary's Karen Kennedy wins All-Star

Tipperary's Karen Kennedy took home the only 2024 Camogie All-Star for the Tipperary team that reached the All-Ireland semi-final this year.

She received the award at the PwC Camogie All-Star Awards in Croke Park last night.

The overall All-Star team saw eight players from All-Ireland champions Cork as well as five from runners-up Galway and one more from Dublin.

2024 PwC Camogie All-Star Winners:

Amy Lee – Cork (Goalkeeper) Dervla Higgins – Galway (Corner Back) Roisin Black – Galway (Full Back) Pamela Mackey – Cork (Corner Back) Laura Hayes – Cork (Wing/Half Back) Laura Treacy – Cork (Centre Back) Claire Gannon – Dublin (Wing/Half Back) Ashling Thompson – Cork (Midfield) Aoife Donohue – Galway (Midfield) Saoirse McCarthy – Cork (Wing/Half Forward) Karen Kennedy – Tipperary (Centre Forward) Carrie Dolan – Galway (Wing/Half Forward) Niamh Mallon – Galway (Corner Forward) Katrina Mackey – Cork (Full Forward) Amy O’Connor – Cork (Corner Forward)

Tipperary bowed out of the competition in July following a one-point loss to Galway at Nowlan Park.

Cork's Laura Hayes was crowned PwC GPA Camogie Senior Player of the Year while Cork's Ger Manley was named PwC Camogie Manager of the Year.

Brian Molloy, Uachtarán of the Camogie Association, said:

"I would like to congratulate all of our nominees and winners of this year’s PwC Camogie All-Star awards. The level of talent and dedication in camogie is truly outstanding, and these awards are a tribute to the tremendous effort put in year-round. Huge sacrifices are made by each and every one of our players day in day out.

"I wish to thank our sponsors, PwC for their support. This event wouldn’t be possible without their partnership and sponsorship of the All Stars, so thank you for continuing to stand behind our elite camogie players.

"Camogie is at the heart of our communities, and this year, as we mark our 120th anniversary, we have seen that connection celebrated right around the country. Clubs everywhere have commemorated this milestone in a myriad of ways, and we are very grateful for the ongoing commitment of our volunteers and players to the promotion and development of camogie at all levels."

The previously named Camogie Soaring Stars winners were also presented with their awards at the event in Dublin yesterday.

