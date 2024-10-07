Tipperary's Patrick 'Bonner' Maher announces inter-county retirement

Patrick 'Bonner' Maher has confirmed his retirement from inter-county hurling.

The Tipperary forward won three All-Ireland titles with the Premier County, having made his senior debut in 2009.

He also won five Munster titles, as well as two All-Star awards.

In a statement issued by Tipperary GAA, Maher said playing for Tipp for the past 16 years was a dream come true, and it was a privilege and honour to wear the Tipperary jersey.

"I want to thank each and every player I had the opportunity to share the dressing room with, I will cherish the friendships made over the years and all the great memories.

"To the management teams and backroom teams, I greatly appreciate all the time and effort you have given me in helping me reach my full potential.

"The support I have received over my time as a player from the Tipperary County Board, The Tipperary Supporters Club and Associations and Team sponsors has been immense and I thank you all for your dedication in supporting the Tipperary team to the highest standards. I would also like to thank the GPA for all the support they have provided me during my career.

"My club Lorrha, it has been a huge honour for me to represent our club. I want to thank you for all the support.

My friends and teammates who have always been there for me during the highs and lows which I am grateful for.

"My parents John and Madeline without your support and guidance I would have never reached the highs of my career and I’m extremely grateful for everything you have done for me.

"My brothers Jack and Willie, my love for the blue and gold and hurling in general was born in the countless hours we spent hurling on the front lawn at home. Thanks for never going easy on me.

My partner Grainne, I’m so grateful to you for all the support you have given me throughout the years. Thank you for the sacrifices you have made to allow me to pursue my sporting dreams, for this I will be forever grateful.

"The Tipperary supporters it has been an honour to represent you on the field. I want to thank each and everyone of you for the support. I look forward to joining you in the stands to cheer on Tipperary for the years to come.

"To the Tipperary team in 2025 I wish you the very best and look forward to cheering you on. Tipp Abú."

