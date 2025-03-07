Play Button
Tipperary's Sharlene Mawdsley pulls out of 400m heat at European Athletics Indoor Championship

Tipperary's Sharlene Mawdsley was part of the Ireland Women's 4x400m Relay team that competed in the final this evening. Photo: Team Ireland
Odhrán Johnson
Sharlene Mawdsley pulled out of her individual 400-metre heat at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in the Netherlands this morning.

The Tipperary woman ran a split of 49.93 in her mixed relay last night but was unable to take her place at the start line due to a slight hamstring problem.

The Newport star had to shake off a slight illness before the fifth-place finish yesterday.

Despite producing the fastest time of any woman in the mixed 4x400m final it wasn't enough to propel Ireland into a medal position.

The 4x400m mixed relay team included 17-year-old Conor Kelly, Phil Healy, Carlow's Marcus Lawler and Mawdsley.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

