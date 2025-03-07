Tipperary's Sharlene Mawdsley pulls out of 400m heat at European Athletics Indoor Championship

Sharlene Mawdsley pulled out of her individual 400-metre heat at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in the Netherlands this morning.

The Tipperary woman ran a split of 49.93 in her mixed relay last night but was unable to take her place at the start line due to a slight hamstring problem.

The Newport star had to shake off a slight illness before the fifth-place finish yesterday.

Despite producing the fastest time of any woman in the mixed 4x400m final it wasn't enough to propel Ireland into a medal position.

The 4x400m mixed relay team included 17-year-old Conor Kelly, Phil Healy, Carlow's Marcus Lawler and Mawdsley.

