Tipperary's Sharlene Mawdsley to celebrate birthday with Olympic final

After blitzing through the Women's 4x400m Relay semi-finals, Team Ireland is set to compete in the Women's 4x400m Relay final tonight at 8:14 p.m.

Coincidently, tonight could produce the best birthday present ever for Newport AC runner Sharlene Mawdsley as she celebrates her 26th birthday with an Olympic final.

The Tipperary native has been a monumental pillarstone of the four-woman track team. Prior to the games, Mawdsley was part of the Mixed 4x400m Relay team that won bronze at the World Relays in May before dawning the Irish kit again to seal a historic gold medal in the Mixed 4x400m Relay team's victory at the European Championships in Rome in June.

In addition, Sharlene Mawdsley was part of the Women's 4x400m Relay team that finished second place at the same Championships.

Tonight's Women's 4x400m Relay final could also see Rhasidat Adeleke join the fold following her narrow loss of a bronze medal yesterday in the Women's 400m final.

