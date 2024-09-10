Tipperary's Sharlene Mawdsley wins 400m at Swiss Galà dei Castelli

In her first track race since the conclusion of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Tipperary's Sharlene Mawdsley ended her season with a win in Switzerland last night.

The Newport AC runner emerged victorious in the Women’s 400 metres at the Gala dei Castelli.

Mawdsley came ahead of Susanne Gogl-Walli and Lieke Klaver with a time of 51.34 seconds.

This is the first competitive race Mawdlsey has competed in since the Women's 4x400m relay team narrowly missed out on a medal position at the Paris Games after finishing fourth in the final.

Luke McCann was just eight-tenths of a second off Mark English’s national best in placing second in the Men’s 800-metres.

English himself was third in that race.

Sarah Lavin was fifth in the Women’s 100-metre hurdles, a race won by the Olympic bronze medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

