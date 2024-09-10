Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Tipperary's Sharlene Mawdsley wins 400m at Swiss Galà dei Castelli

Tipperary's Sharlene Mawdsley wins 400m at Swiss Galà dei Castelli
Tipperary's Sharlene Mawdsley was part of the Ireland Women's 4x400m Relay team that competed in the final this evening. Photo: Team Ireland
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

In her first track race since the conclusion of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Tipperary's Sharlene Mawdsley ended her season with a win in Switzerland last night.

The Newport AC runner emerged victorious in the Women’s 400 metres at the Gala dei Castelli.

Mawdsley came ahead of Susanne Gogl-Walli and Lieke Klaver with a time of 51.34 seconds.

This is the first competitive race Mawdlsey has competed in since the Women's 4x400m relay team narrowly missed out on a medal position at the Paris Games after finishing fourth in the final.

Advertisement

Luke McCann was just eight-tenths of a second off Mark English’s national best in placing second in the Men’s 800-metres.

English himself was third in that race.

Sarah Lavin was fifth in the Women’s 100-metre hurdles, a race won by the Olympic bronze medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Cabinet set to approve ban on single-use vapes

 By Aoife Kearns
Waterford News 2

Woman fined over €1k for cigarette butt thrown out of car in Waterford

 By Dayna Kearney
Beat 3

Clár sa Charr

 By Claire Rowe
Advertisement

More in Sport
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement