Tom Ahern and Shay McCarthy sign contract extensions with Munster

Both Tom Ahern and Shay McCarthy have put pen to paper on a two-year contract extensions with Munster Rugby.

McCarthy makes the move up to a development contract next year and will progress to a senior contract in 2026/27.

So far, the winger has scored four tries in 12 appearances after making his Munster debut against the Sharks in October 2023.

Meanwhile, Ahern's contact extension comes after scoring 12 tries in 53 appearances for the province.

More recently Ahern has featured as part of Ireland U20s and Emerging Ireland at international level.

