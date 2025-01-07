Play Button
Tom Ahern and Shay McCarthy sign contract extensions with Munster

Tom Ahern and Shay McCarthy sign contract extensions with Munster
Tom Ahern (left) and Shay McCarthy (right) both sign two-year contract extensions with Munster Rugby.
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Both Tom Ahern and Shay McCarthy have put pen to paper on a two-year contract extensions with Munster Rugby.

McCarthy makes the move up to a development contract next year and will progress to a senior contract in 2026/27.

So far, the winger has scored four tries in 12 appearances after making his Munster debut against the Sharks in October 2023.

Meanwhile, Ahern's contact extension comes after scoring 12 tries in 53 appearances for the province.

More recently Ahern has featured as part of Ireland U20s and Emerging Ireland at international level.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, Beat102103.com.

