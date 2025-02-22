Play Button
Tom Ryan to remain as Director General of GAA

29 February 2020; Ard Stiúrthóir of the GAA Tom Ryan during the GAA Annual Congress 2020 at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Odhrán Johnson
Tom Ryan is to remain at the helm of the GAA.

The Carlow native originally proceeded Páraic Duffy in 2018.

GAA President Jarlath Burns made the announcement at the opening of the 2025 GAA Congress in Donegal on Thursday night.

Ryan initially joined the GAA in 2007 as GAA Director of Finance and is the fourth person to hold the role of Director General of the GAA since 1964.

Following the announcement GAA President Jarlath Burns said:

"I have learned so much from him in the last year in terms of leadership. Tom Ryan is a model of diligence, diplomacy, discretion and decency. I am delighted to announce that we have offered Tom a five-year extension to his term as Ard Stiúrthóir."

Ryan said the vote of confidence is "a privilege I do not take lightly".

"It is a privilege I do not take lightly and a responsibility I do not take lightly. I promise I will do my utmost to repay the trust you have put in me."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

