The chairman of the Liam Miller tribute match has confirmed that a meeting with top GAA officials will go ahead tomorrow.

The location of the September 25 match will be the subject of the meeting as pressure builds on the GAA to open Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the game.

Michael O’Flynn and some committee colleagues for the Liam Miller benefit events will meet GAA officials, including director general Tom Ryan and president John Horan.

As it stands, the match between a Manchester United legends team and a combined Celtic/Ireland side is due to go ahead at the 7,000-capacity Turner’s Cross at 3pm, with a gala dinner at Cork City Hall that evening.

The GAA released a statement last Friday saying it was prevented by rule from sanctioning the game at the 45,000-capacity arena, but are now willing to meet to discuss the event.

“I do indeed welcome the opportunity to sit down with them to discuss the chance of maybe holding the event at Páirc Uí Chaoimh,” Mr O’Flynn told Cork’s 96FM earlier today.

“But that’s it. It’s only a meeting.”

Miller, a former Manchester United, Celtic, Cork City and Ireland midfielder, died of cancer in February, four days before his 37th birthday.

