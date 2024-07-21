Traffic restrictions in place as thousands descend on Dublin for All-Ireland Hurling Final

Traffic restrictions have been put in place surrounding Croke Park as thousands are set to descend on the stadium for the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final.

The game is an all-Munster encounter between Cork and Clare, with the high demand for tickets over the last fortnight indicating the fixture will likely see the stadium at capacity.

Ahead of the game, some restrictions have been put on roads surrounding Croke Park, with local access only.

Fans are advised to get to the stadium in ample time and to follow the instructions of stewards who will be directing ticketholders to access the stadium via dedicated routes depending on the location of their ticket.

Turnstiles at Croke Park will open at 1pm, before throw-in at 3.30pm.

Public transport services will be in operation throughout the day, with increased capacity on the Dart network to bring travelling fans into the city centre.

