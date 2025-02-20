Two South East Women's Premier Division fixtures to be broadcast on TG4

Two South East Women's Premier Division fixtures are set to be broadcast live on TG4 when the league kicks off on March 8, 2025.

Wexford FC's opening league game away to league champions Athlone Town will be shown live on TG4 with kick-off at Athlone Town Stadium scheduled for 4:45 pm on Saturday, March 8.

Two weeks later, the newly established Waterford FC Women's side will make the trip to Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds. Kick-off is penned in fro 7:35 pm on Saturday, March 22.

TG4 Live Games – SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division

Saturday, March 8 | Athlone Town v Wexford, Athlone Town Stadium, KO 16:45

Saturday, March 22 | Sligo Rovers v Waterford, The Showgrounds, KO 19:35

Saturday, April 12 | Bohemians v Shelbourne, Dalymount Park, KO 19:35

Saturday, May 3 | Galway United v Athlone Town, Eamonn Deacy Park, KO 19:35

