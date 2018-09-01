Dublin manager Jim Gavin has named an unchanged team for their All-Ireland Senior Football Final against Tyrone tomorrow.

Cian O’Sullivan has shaken off a hamstring injury to start at full-back with Jonny Cooper switching to centre-half-back.

James McCarthy moves to midfield, Ciaran Kilkenny has been picked at full-forward with Con O’Callaghan going to centre-half-forward.

Cooper is expecting a fierce battle: “They can mix it and they have played guys further up the field as well, from our point of view, as a defence.

“So I guess it’s gonna be physical, I guess it’s gonna be off-the-shoulder, I guess it’s gonna be hard-hitting, I guess it’s gonna be people trying to be the best they can possibly be.

“They play a particular game that suits them, say with Colm Cavanagh back and coming late and breaking up plays and everything else.”

