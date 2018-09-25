A late call-up for Ballincollig’s Mark McNulty meant that Liam Miller’s former underage team-mate will take part in the tribute match in honour of the former Manchester United and Celtic midfielder.
Due to the unavailability of former Northern Ireland and Man United goalkeeper Roy Carroll, McNulty will join former Ballincollig and City team-mate of Miller’s, Colin Healy, on the field in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.
Early this morning, legends of the game were arriving Leeside for the match, which has a 3pm kick-off at the home of Cork GAA.
People of Cork. These lads have been in full time training. Expect them to be as good as they were at their peak and don't accept any less.
There won’t just be well-known faces on the field as Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane are in charge of the respective Celtic/Republic of Ireand and Manchester United teams, with Mike Phelan, who was Alex Ferguson’s right-hand man from 2008 until his retirement, will serve as assistant manager for the United selection.
Proud to be assistant to Roy Keane this week in the Liam Miller tribute. Half decent squad we've rustled together here 😉@ManUtd
From early in the morning, there have been crowds gathering around Cork city in anticipation of the match.
#LiamMillerTribute #LiamMiller 😬😍💪👍 canny wait for it ⚽
Speaking ahead of the game, Miller’s former Sunderland team-mate David Meyler spoke of his pride in Cork and how the people made sure it would be a huge event
[quote]He said: “What gives me great pride and satisfaction is knowing that the people of Cork have pulled together and obviously have gone to extreme lengths to make this what it should be.[/quote]
“There are people coming from everywhere and it is fantastic to see. I hope it is as great an occasion as Liam was as a person because he deserves it and his family deserves it.
Ireland’s top ever goalscorer Robbie Keane added: “It’s obviously sad of course with the circumstances but it just goes to show what football can do, it can bring everyone together.
“(He was) such a lovely fella so anything we can do to help his family and his kids is great.”
