Usyk-Fury rematch to take place on December 21st in Riyadh

Oleksandr Usyk, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
The rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will take place on December 21st, according to the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s general entertainment authority.

Usyk added Fury’s WBC belt to his WBA, WBO and IBF titles with a split-decision victory earlier this month in Riyadh, which made the Ukrainian the first undisputed world heavyweight champion for almost a quarter of a century.

With an immediate rematch clause written into the fighters’ contracts, it was expected they would clash again in October, but a December date has been announced instead.

“The rematch between the Undisputed Champion Oleksandr Usyk and the Champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled on the 21 of December 2024 during Riyadh Season,” Turki Alalshikh wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“The world will watch another historical fight again…Our commitment to boxing fans continues.

“We hope you enjoy it.”

By Phil Casey, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

