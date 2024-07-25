Vikki Wall has no regrets about trying out for Olympic Rugby Sevens as Meath future 'TBC'

Multi-sports star Vikki Wall says she has no regrets about taking on rugby sevens despite missing out on the Olympic squad.

The Meath footballer put her GAA career on pause as she made her debut for the Ireland women's sevens team this year.

While Wall had enjoyed her experience, she unfortunately missed out on selection for Paris, but said she has no regrets about it.

The two-time All-Ireland winner says she learnt a lot about herself while she was with Ireland.

"It has been a tough one, [but] it has been enjoyable. It has been a lot of learning, in a very positive way, about myself as a person and something new in person."

"Coming from a GAA background, having never played rugby before, and the year that was in it as well, the attraction of it being an Olympic year played a part as well."

One of the biggest stars in GAA, and having quickly adapted to Aussie Rules Football, the 25-year-old knows how to quickly settle into new environments.

While the Meath woman says GAA will always be her first love, the professional aspect of AFLW and rugby was a factor in her decision-making.

Wall said her time with Irish rugby has made her aware of aspects in sports she needs to improve on.

"The professional aspect of it is something that really appeals to me. Being able to do something full-time and for it to be your job is a difference.

"Maybe growing up, the sports I was playing did not give me something to reach towards. Getting to go over to Australia and experience new culture, new continent, new things and new games, and getting the opportunity to do it again, is something I maybe wouldn't turn down.

"It forces you to look at yourself more in-depth than if you stick to things you know. Every once in a while, it is good to test yourself and give yourself something to strive towards."

Wall confirmed she would be returning to the Irish Rugby Sevens teams in December, following the end of the AFLW season.

When asked about her future with Meath, the former All-Ireland winner said it would be "TBC".

"I don't have an answer at the moment. I just know they are not in my plans for the next few months."

In Paris, the women's rugby Sevens team are in a group with Great Britain, South Africa and Australia.

They get their Olympics underway against Great Britain on Sunday.

In a tough group, Wall believes previous disappointment in the Olympics and tasting success in Australia earlier this year will motivate the team in France.

"There are some teams you are involved with, you look around the dressing room and you get the feeling. And I think there is a lot of work being done over the Sevens programme in the last few years.

"There is an immense amount of pride within the panel. The group is very difficult and Sevens has such fine margins, but I think they have been building on it all year."]

By Michael Bolton

