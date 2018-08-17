Football managers Harry Redknapp and Gianluca Vialli have been testing their skills as GAA managers in AIB’s documentary The Toughest.

In its sixth episode, former Tottenham boss Redknapp gets his first taste of proper management in GAA circles as his Castlehavan side took on local rivals St Gabriels.

Vialli meanwhile, got a flavour of the community spirit in the GAA as he attended an Erin’s Isle table quiz fundraiser.

The two GAA teams previously faced off in an infamous 1998 AIB GAA All-Ireland Club Semi-Final, where Castlehaven were defeated by a questionable last-minute Erin’s Isle goal and the controversial ending left both teams with unfinished business.

The series will culminate in a rematch of that semi-final with Vialli and Redknapp hoping to use their managerial expertise to improve and make a difference to their teams.

– Digital Desk

