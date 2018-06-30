Kylian Mbappe’s barnstorming run from deep inside his own half into the Argentina penalty box won his side a penalty which has given France the lead.

After intercepting a loose pass, Mbappe set off – only to be brought down by Marcos Rojo.

Antoine Griezmann slipped the penalty into the bottom corner marking the first goal of the 2018 World Cup knock out stages.

GOAL France #FRA 1-0 ARG

Antoine Griezmann coolly slides home from the spot and it's a great start for the French #RTEsoccer

Live updates: https://t.co/OnJgUORzbr pic.twitter.com/sWan1eKTus — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 30, 2018

France have dominated the opening exchanges with Griezmann rattling the crossbar with a freekick minutes before the penalty took place.

Share it:













Don't Miss