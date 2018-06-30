Kylian Mbappe’s barnstorming run from deep inside his own half into the Argentina penalty box won his side a penalty which has given France the lead.

After intercepting a loose pass, Mbappe set off – only to be brought down by Marcos Rojo.

Antoine Griezmann slipped the penalty into the bottom corner marking the first goal of the 2018 World Cup knock out stages.

France have dominated the opening exchanges with Griezmann rattling the crossbar with a freekick minutes before the penalty took place.

